Brokers Offer Predictions for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Desjardins raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Shares of BNS opened at $65.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.10. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $35.29 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,730,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

