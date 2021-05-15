Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.67. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of BMTC stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.58. 44,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,307. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $945.84 million, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

