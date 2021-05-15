BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) PT Set at GBX 200 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group – CLASS A presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 147.88 ($1.93).

BT.A traded up GBX 2.65 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 161.70 ($2.11). 73,734,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,712,838. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 157.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.74. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 172.35 ($2.25). The company has a market cap of £16.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Jan du Plessis sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total value of £1,470,000 ($1,920,564.41).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

