BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $213,000 Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $136.23 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 141.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.20 and a 200-day moving average of $137.91.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,377. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

