BTC Lite Achieves Market Capitalization of $88,415.37 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 41.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 52.9% lower against the US dollar. One BTC Lite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. BTC Lite has a market cap of $88,415.37 and approximately $196.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00087632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00019752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $522.26 or 0.01100913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00065619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00113709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

