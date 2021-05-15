BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $123 million-$129 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.59 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTRS. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

BTRS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.34. 926,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,822. BTRS has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

