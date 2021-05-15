Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after acquiring an additional 423,040 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $288.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $177.83 and a 12 month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

