Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stake Lowered by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cable One by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,893,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Cable One by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Cable One by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One stock opened at $1,740.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,794.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,950.91. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,682.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.05 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,109.13.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

