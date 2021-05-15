Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE:CCO traded up C$1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$23.79. 1,352,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 6.40. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$11.84 and a 12-month high of C$24.58. The firm has a market cap of C$9.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.16.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$550.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

