Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) & Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Critical Analysis

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan N/A N/A N/A Intel 28.10% 29.44% 15.70%

Volatility and Risk

Canaan has a beta of 4.05, suggesting that its share price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canaan and Intel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $204.35 million 7.50 N/A N/A N/A Intel $71.97 billion 3.11 $21.05 billion $4.87 11.37

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Canaan and Intel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A Intel 13 10 13 0 2.00

Intel has a consensus target price of $63.24, suggesting a potential upside of 14.26%. Given Intel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intel is more favorable than Canaan.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intel beats Canaan on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products. The company also provides Internet of Things products, including high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications; and computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, data analysis, localization, mapping, and driving policy technology. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

