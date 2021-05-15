Canaccord Genuity Cuts Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target to $40.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.89.

GBT opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

