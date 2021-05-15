Canaccord Genuity Raises BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $240.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.89.

Shares of BNTX opened at $192.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.39 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $213.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.86.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BioNTech by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 550.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

