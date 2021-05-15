Canaccord Genuity Raises Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $190.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $189.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.95.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $167.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.49. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,045.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after buying an additional 3,738,953 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,733,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

