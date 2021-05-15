Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 B-.

Shares of GOOS stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,176. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Canada Goose has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Canada Goose from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

