Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOS. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$52.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$56.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.50.

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$46.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.69. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$26.05 and a 1 year high of C$62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

