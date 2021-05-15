Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC's personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. "

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

Shares of CM opened at $109.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average of $91.35. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $55.73 and a fifty-two week high of $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 54,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,167,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,379,000 after buying an additional 525,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

