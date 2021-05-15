Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$242.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTC.A. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$212.56.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$210.34 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$93.50 and a twelve month high of C$213.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$191.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$173.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.