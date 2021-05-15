Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RIV opened at C$2.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.50 million and a P/E ratio of 72.29. Canopy Rivers has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 34.04, a current ratio of 34.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Canopy Rivers alerts:

Canopy Rivers Company Profile

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Rivers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Rivers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.