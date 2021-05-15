Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.02

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.02 and traded as high as $14.25. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 1,697 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Canterbury Park from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canterbury Park stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 4.38% of Canterbury Park worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

