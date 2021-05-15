Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of CSII opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

