Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$225.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CJT. ATB Capital upped their price target on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$318.00 to C$293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$247.08.

Cargojet stock opened at C$182.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$125.18 and a 52 week high of C$250.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 853.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$175.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$198.79.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$175.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.8600005 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

