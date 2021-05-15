CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) PT Raised to $30.00 at Roth Capital

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.98 million, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Equities research analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $44,874.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 342,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Meniane sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $78,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,017.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,815,769 in the last three months. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 23.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after buying an additional 562,192 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 18.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,808,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after buying an additional 281,915 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,939,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 616,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 39,421 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

