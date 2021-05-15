Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carrier Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 37.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $43.64 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $45.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

