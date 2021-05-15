Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins Sells 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,476.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $237.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.35. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.01 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $86.53 and a 12-month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

