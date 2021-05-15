Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to announce $2.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.26 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $80,029,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after buying an additional 200,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $33,856,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $223.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $142.07 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

