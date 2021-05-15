Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Roth Capital

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSPR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of CSPR traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. Casper Sleep has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Parikh sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $115,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $366,383.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,758,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,069 shares of company stock worth $1,486,957.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 445.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 328,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 268,516 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

