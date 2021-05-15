cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$16.25 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on YCBD. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised cbdMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of YCBD traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.78. 862,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,321. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. cbdMD has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21).

In other cbdMD news, CEO Raymond Scott Coffman sold 122,000 shares of cbdMD stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,000 shares in the company, valued at $518,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 42,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $192,772.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 484,003 shares of company stock worth $2,093,436 in the last three months.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

