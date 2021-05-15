CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Increased to C$77.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on CCL Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CCL Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of CCL Industries stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $58.73.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

