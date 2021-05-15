Celo Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Billion (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.78 or 0.00009760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $32.20 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00096696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.05 or 0.00549041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.90 or 0.00236507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005163 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.89 or 0.01207845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $592.89 or 0.01209885 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,479,897 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg.

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

