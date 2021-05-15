Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $104,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 21,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 61,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Investors Network now owns 132,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 173,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $68.24.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.