Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.85

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.85 and traded as high as $19.53. Central Valley Community Bancorp shares last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 22,814 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

