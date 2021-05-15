CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “SECTOR PERFORM” rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.15 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.45.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.82 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$460.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$212.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.40 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$111,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,725,712 shares in the company, valued at C$3,278,852.80. Also, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 96,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,632,133.31. Insiders sold a total of 191,233 shares of company stock worth $340,939 in the last 90 days.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

