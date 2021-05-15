CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at TD Securities

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CEU. Raymond James raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.15 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. ATB Capital raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.45.

TSE CEU opened at C$1.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$460.65 million and a P/E ratio of 65.00. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.41.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$212.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 96,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,632,133.31. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$111,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,725,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,278,852.80. Insiders have sold a total of 191,233 shares of company stock worth $340,939 over the last 90 days.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

