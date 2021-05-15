CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

CF opened at $54.34 on Thursday. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,029. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after buying an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

