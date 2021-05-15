CGI’s (GIB.A) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$110.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GIB.A. CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from C$105.50 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Edward Jones upgraded CGI to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$114.56.

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$108.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CGI has a 1 year low of C$80.29 and a 1 year high of C$110.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$107.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$99.77.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

