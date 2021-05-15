Chainlink (LINK) Achieves Market Cap of $18.62 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for approximately $43.66 or 0.00089247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $18.62 billion and $2.40 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $560.43 or 0.01145710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00066446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00114950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00061031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,831.19 or 0.09876654 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 426,509,554 coins. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

