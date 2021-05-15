Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.84%.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $169.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.26. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

