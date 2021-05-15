Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$300 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHRA opened at $5.57 on Friday. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market cap of $169.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.26.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.