Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 339,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 116,528 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 585,351 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $14.52 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.