Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Axonics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after buying an additional 568,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axonics in the fourth quarter worth about $18,036,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axonics by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after buying an additional 265,766 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Axonics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,519,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,868,000 after purchasing an additional 248,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,229,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $3,179,573.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $1,333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,271.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,977 shares of company stock valued at $12,741,922. 25.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $64.36.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AXNX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

