Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,939 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

