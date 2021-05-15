Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $76.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average of $69.34.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

