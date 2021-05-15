Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 602 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Truist raised their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.54.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $208.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.69.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,017 shares of company stock worth $3,099,689. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.