Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 64.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,750 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SI opened at $93.29 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

SI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $4,041,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 17,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $2,273,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,169.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

