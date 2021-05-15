Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSH.UN. Scotiabank upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.63.

TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$13.10 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$7.76 and a twelve month high of C$13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 187.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 874.29%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

