Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $14.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $9,558,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,515,000 after buying an additional 590,706 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $7,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,234,000 after buying an additional 414,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 386,241 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

