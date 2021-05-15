Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stake Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chegg were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 822.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

CHGG opened at $77.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.58. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

