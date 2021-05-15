Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Issues Earnings Results

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $17.00 on Friday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $168.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

