Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) PT Raised to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

CQP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.19.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.10. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,893,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $283,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

