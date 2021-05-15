China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.22

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.22 and traded as high as $33.19. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 6,048 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNH. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

